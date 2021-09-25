Majority of Poll Says: Merkel Won’t Miss

After 16 years, the chancellor’s term comes to an end. Many Germans apparently aren’t too sad about this.

Berlin (dpa) – More than half of Germans expect not to miss Angela Merkel as Chancellor, according to a poll. Thus, 52% expressed themselves in the survey of the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”.

To the question “Will you miss Angela Merkel after her tenure as Federal Chancellor?” They answered “no, certainly not” or “rather no”. 38%, on the other hand, expressed the hope of missing the CDU politician as chancellor. 10 percent were undecided.

According to the report, the proportion of those who say they will miss Merkel is highest among Union supporters at 63%. On the other hand, this figure was only 2% among the AfD voters questioned.

Merkel will not stand for re-election after 16 years in the Chancellery and will retire from politics.