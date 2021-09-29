Managed Print Services Market Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2021-2026 The global Managed Print Services Market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Managed Print Services Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global managed print services market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Managed print services (MPS) refer to the customized and integrated solutions that are utilized for streamlining the printing fleet of an organization. They are usually offered by third-party service providers to manage and optimize the overall document output generated by enterprises. MPS can be deployed on-premises, on the cloud, or in hybrid environments. They involve the assessment, general or selective replacement of hardware and service components, tracking of fax machines, printers, scanners, etc. MPS help in reducing costs, preventing device downtime, optimizing the usage of ink, paper, energy, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/managed-print-services-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing digitization across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, healthcare, telecommunication, etc., is primarily driving the managed print services market. Furthermore, the growing requirement for analytics and cloud computing solutions to manage resource utilization is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the implementation of numerous initiatives to minimize paper wastage at workspaces is further augmenting the market. Additionally, several technological advancements, such as integrating connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data solutions, are also catalyzing the product demand. Apart from this, the rising adoption of sustainable solutions for business processes, coupled with continuous improvements in the IT infrastructures, are expected to fuel the managed print services market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Brother Industries Ltd.

Canon Inc.

HP Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Lexmark International Inc.

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

WeP Solutions Ltd

Xerox Corporation.

The report has segmented the market based on type, deployment mode, organization size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

Print Management

Device Management

Discovery and Design

Document Imaging

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Education

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/managed-print-services-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us



30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group: