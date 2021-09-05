Many more vaccinations than reported

Comparing the vaccinations reported to the RKI with the billing figures, the difference was noticeable: the number of vaccinations in Germany is significantly higher than expected.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a report by the news magazine “Spiegel”, the number of vaccinations in Germany is significantly higher than expected. This is what emerges from surveys carried out among associations of statutory health insurance physicians in several Länder.

In the second trimester, at least 350,000 doses administered were not reported to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and are not included in the national immunization quota. According to the RKI, more than 61% of all residents are currently fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Diversions in eight federal states

Such a loophole was first discovered in Hamburg, where around 71,000 vaccinations had not been recorded at the end of June. According to Sunday’s report, the gap in Bavaria is around 150,000, in Baden-Württemberg and Berlin around 50,000 vaccinations each. Saxony’s practices have not reported about 29,000 vaccinations. In Saarland and Brandenburg, on the other hand, taken together, there were apparently around 18,000 fewer vaccinations than reported.

The practices record vaccinations twice: once via an RKI portal, and secondly via their accounting software. By comparing these figures, the differences appeared.