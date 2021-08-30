Marek Disease Market 2021 : The Ultimate Guide.

Marek disease may be a highly contagious and viral neoplastic disease in chickens caused by an alphaherpesvirus referred to as Gallid alphaherpesvirus 2 or Marek’s disease virus. Signs and symptoms include skin around feather follicles raised and roughened, vision impairment, grey iris or irregular pupil, loss of weight, paralysis of legs, wings and neck, etc. However, there’s no cure for this disease. there’s only prevention and management of this disease because it spreads through chicken dander and mud , and thus, it’s important to take care of an honest condition within enclosures. The Marek disease market is witnessing robust growth thanks to the rising concerns of the disease in poultry-dense regions.

The PDF for the study can be requested using the following link: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/794

Poultry meat and eggs are among the foremost widely consumed animal-based foods. as an example , in 2020, the consumption of poultry meat in India was found to be over 3.9 million metric tons. Moreover, the consumption of poultry within the us reached around 112.5 pounds per capita in 2019. The affected birds are highly vulnerable to parasitic and bacterial infections. Furthermore, the high production rate of livestock, increasing foodborne diseases, increasing demand for animal protein, and increasing consumer concern over food safety are a number of the factors augmenting the Marek disease market growth.

Another factors driving the Marek disease market growth include increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, increased shipping of poultry, high-intensity breeding, growing demand for poultry-derived food products, and rising disease outbreaks in poultry. As a result, in January 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim launched a vaccine, VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND, to guard poultry from three diseases, like Marek’s Disease, Infectious Bursal Disease (classic and variant types), and Newcastle disease . Moreover, in November 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim launched a replacement innovative and effective vaccine to treat the foremost virulent strains of Marek’s disease affecting poultry.

In North America and therefore the Asia Pacific, the Marek disease market is witnessing robust growth thanks to the increasing awareness regarding animal health, large livestock population, growing demand for poultry-derived food products, growing virulence of the herpes , innovative research and development initiatives, and high-intensity production facilities in these regions. Moreover, market players are increasingly investing in research and development to develop safe and effective treatment for Marek disease, which, in turn, is additionally expected to accelerate the Marek disease market growth.

Marek disease often leads to death or severe production loss in both layer and meat chickens. The disease can develop within 3 to 4 weeks in meat chickens, whereas in layers, most deaths occur between 12 and 24 weeks aged .

Key players operating the global marek disease market include Pfizer Inc, Sanofi-Aventis U.S., Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac, and Bayer Healthcare.

