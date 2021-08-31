Maritime Analytics Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2026 – Windward Limited, exactEarth Limited, SparkCognition Inc

The Global Maritime Analytics Market Report Forecast 2021-2026, is a valuable source of the research, covers all the records and data for business strategists. It provides the Maritime Analytics industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic data and competitive analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Maritime Analytics industry and provides data for building strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Maritime Analytics Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR around 16.82% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Market key Players: – Windward Limited, exactEarth Limited, SparkCognition Inc., Laros Technologies Pty Ltd, ABB Limited, U-MING Marine Transport Corp, Eniram Ltd, ProGen Business Solution, Amplify Mindware Pvt. Ltd, Inmarsat PLC and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Maritime Analytics market is analyzed in the course of key geographies especially North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Each of these regions is analyzed at the concept of market findings in the course of essential countries in the ones regions for a macro-level.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Industry to Hold Major Share

– The commercial users have benefitted by the increasing applications and developments of advanced sensor technology, which aids data generation related to the engine, fuel, traffic, cargo, weather, etc. The demand for maritime analytics solutions is expected to increase, as cargo flows are set to expand across all segments with containerised and significant dry bulk commodities trades.

North Americas is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

– The United States leads the market in the analytics industry, which has kept afloat by investing heavily to develop cutting edge solutions to enhance the productivity of marine operations. Moreover, due to increasing SMEs in the sector, adopting maritime analytics, the market is growing significantly in the region.

Market news

March 2019 – ioCurrents announced the completion of a USD 5 million financing round by Imagen Capital Partners, to support the continued roll-out of its MarineInsight analytics platform. The company has planned to incorporate this capital to provide machine learning-based predictive analytics on the performance of engines, generators, and other vessel assets, derived from aggregated data sets collected on the ship.

