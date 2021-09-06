Maritime Internet of Things Market Growth to 2026: Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Marine Digital GmbH (Germany), Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Maritime Internet of Things will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Maritime Internet of Things market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Maritime Internet of Things market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Maritime Internet of Things market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
– Sensing Devices
– Network Connectivity
– IoT Platforms
– IT Solutions & Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
– Commercial
– Defense

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

– Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
– Marine Digital GmbH (Germany)
– Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
– Ericsson AB (Sweden)
– Orange Business Services (France)
– Wartsila Oyj Abp (Finland)
– Accenture Plc (Ireland)
– Dualog AS (Norway)
– Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (Norway)
– NTT Group (Japan)

