Market for Cosmetic Ingredients Market to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period 2015 – 2025

The global cosmetic ingredients market was valued at US$ 14,671.2 Mn in 2015, and is expected to grow at a year-over-year rate of 4.4% to reach US$ 15,313.9 Mn in 2016. In terms of value, Western Europe dominated the global cosmetics ingredients market with 28.0 % share in 2015. Western Europe and North America collectively are expected to account for 54.1% of the total cosmetics ingredients market share in terms of revenue in 2016

Companies: Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Company and The Dow Chemical Company. Key end-use companies identified for cosmetics ingredients include Unilever, L’Oréal International, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company and COTY Inc.

Segments: By Type (Surfactant,Emollient,Polymer,Oleochemical,Botanical Extract,Rheology Modifier,Preservatives,Emulsifier and Stabilizer,Others (Vitamins, Minerals, and Protein)); By applications (Skin Care,Hair Care,Make Up,Fragrance,Oral Care,Others (Shaving Products))



Geographies: North America; Europe; Asia; Rest of the World.

Persistence Market Research offers a 10-year forecast for the global cosmetics ingredients market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the projected period. This study analyses the market dynamics and trends in all the seven regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the cosmetics ingredients market over the forecast period.

The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the cosmetics ingredients market. Growing awareness towards appearance, grooming and increasing disposable income are cumulatively anticipated to result in increased demand for cosmetics ingredients.

These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the cosmetics ingredients market over the next five to six years. Increasing demand for skin care and hair care ingredients such as the surfactant, emollient, and polymer, particularly specialty cosmetic ingredients such as antimicrobial and UV absorber across the globe, is expected to drive the growth of the cosmetics ingredients market during the forecast period.

The cosmetics ingredients market report starts with an overview of the cosmetics ingredients market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes PMR’s analyses of the key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply, demand and economy sides, which are influencing the cosmetics ingredients market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the cosmetic ingredients market report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

