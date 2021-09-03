Marketing Resource Management Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive methods and Forecasts to 2030 | SAS, SAP, Oracle, Adobe

Marketing Resource Management Market: Overview

With the effective application of brand and regulatory compliance, growth in the respective market can be ensured. With the reduced time cycle for duplication and content distribution, the marketing resource management (MRM) market is expected to fuel rapid growth in the industry. Further, the diverse delivery channels are also fostering growth in the marketing resource management market. The solution helps businesses streamlining their marketing operations. These operations may include content management, financial management, workforce management, and brand management. Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies serve as a blend for marketing resource management solutions to manage marketing tasks and initiatives completely. With a growing focus on intense sophisticated marketing processes, the demand for marketing resource management solutions has increased in the end-user industries.

If the cost visibility is absent during the MRM solutions implementation, it can hamper the growth in the industry. Further newly developed market technologies are creating distrust among industries. But with the outbreak of COVID-19, innumerable industries are using AI and ML technologies in diverse areas such as media planning execution, marketing analytics, strategic planning budgeting, and project management. All these factors are expected to bolster the marketing resource management market.

Marketing Resource Management Market: Key Trends

The rapidly developing market landscape and increasing demand for customer awareness about projects and brands persuade the organization for the adoption of robust systems – marketing resource management solutions. With the help of MRM solutions, the companies may compliance with corporate design and brand guidelines. It also helps companies with content localization with the help of local legislation. The marketing resource management solutions assist market players to inform stakeholders about their brands and products with advanced PIM capabilities. Moreover, marketing resource management solutions also help in the compliance of product-associated regulations in the market.

The marketing resource management solutions market provides solutions to the organizations in the present competitive market to streamline marketing processes. But the companies get confused with different tools and technologies that are available in the market. The companies need to ponder over various factors such as new technology complementing the existing IT infrastructure, effortlessly integrate with the company’s other businesses, and are with alignment to their market strategies.

Sometimes the companies opt for inappropriate or incomplete marketing systems in a rush. So it adversely impacts the marketing resource management solutions market. There are some small companies in the market that refrain from the adoption of marketing resource management solutions due to associated complexities. However, the advantages such as flexibility, expertise, and experience make these challenges ephemeral.

Marketing Resource Management: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

Companies are taking different initiatives to boost the growth in the marketing resource management solutions market. Such as, Aprimo has launched a marketing calendar in June 2021. Additional capabilities and broader functionality have been brought to the content operations platform with this initiative. The calendar provides a flexible and actionable layer in the work management solutions while providing a complete comprehensive perception of all projects.

Some of the prominent players from marketing resource management solutions market include:

SAS

SAP

Oracle

Adobe

HCL Technologies

IBM

Allocadia

Brandmake

Marketing Resource Management Market: Regional Assessment

North America dominates the marketing resource management market with a major contribution to industry share. With the presence of prominent local players, the regional market is expecting tremendous growth in the particular region. The adoption of advanced technologies also helps to streamline companies workflow. The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also expecting increased growth with the rapid growth in the regional market.

