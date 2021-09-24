Mars would have been “potentially habitable” according to NASA

It has been some time since NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on the planet Mars. A first acclaimed around the world and that, as promised by scientists, will allow us to know a little more about the red planet. After a failed attempt to take a rock from Mars, the Rover was finally able to take a first sample that is already providing NASA with valuable information.

The rover has already picked up a rock from a crater called Jezero. According to the first elements, the area would have been covered by a lake a few billion years ago. Which already makes the agency say: “our first rocks reveal a potentially habitable environment … Based on the observations made so far, we interpret that the first stones extracted are ancient lava flows,” said an affected scientist about the project.

The good news is that there are already signs of interaction with the water. NASA will now focus on finding traces of fossilized microbial life on the Red Planet. According to experts, samples taken from Mars could be back on Earth in 2030 for further study.

