Marseille is hosting a major conference on bullshit

(Marseille) We could see a somewhat provocative intellectual joke in this, but the subject is much more serious than it seems: “Bullshit” and its “constellations” are the focus of the Pop Philosophy Week on November 11th in Marseille.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 11:39 am

The Semaine de la Pop philosophy was created in Marseille in 2009 and was also presented in Brussels.

We agree that bullshit is as difficult to define as it is to avoid. That it destroys the conditions of social life. That it spoils our existence and that idiots are harmful people.

Jacques Serrano, creator of Pop Philosophy Week

“One of the aims of this event is to treat serious things with ease and stealthy things with depth, but also to try to deconstruct what in our society fosters superstition and ignorance,” adds Jacques Serrano of this bizarre festival that admits attaches great importance to a philosophy of “contemporary objects”.

Pop Philosophy Week features around fifteen conferences on idiots and bullshit, which will be held at the Théâtre de la Criée and elsewhere.

Bullshit has enormous consequences

As such, bullshit seems to be a subject serious enough for a psychologist and psychiatrist, philosopher, academic, historian, journalist, essayist, linguist, and even an archaeologist to examine its “constellations” for a week.

The opening conference on October 11th will welcome former Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, among others, for a reflection on the “psychology of bullshit in politics”.

At a meeting entitled “La médiaconnerie”, the media will also consider it to be their rank.

The art is not outdone at a Morgan Labar conference on “The Glory of Stupidity: Regression and Superficiality in the Arts Since the Late 1980s”.

How many speakers – about thirty for ten digits – that there might be definitions of this elusive “bullshit” concept to which intellectuals have long preferred “stupidity”.

“The word bullshit not only expresses a certain use of slang or a language drift, but a transformation of social relationships that leads to an increase in micro-conflicts”, the philosopher Maxime Rovère, author of Que faire, analyzes the disadvantages? So as not to remain one yourself.

“We constantly play very easily against each other and on an immediately very intense rejection register,” he adds and warns of “the extremely contagious nature of these attitudes”:

When you identify someone as an asshole, you become one yourself.

The philosopher Maxime Rovère