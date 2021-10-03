Mask compulsory in schools: mixed feelings

Berlin (dpa) – In front of many school doors, the end of the requirement for masks in schools is currently under discussion. Some federal states are rushing, others want to follow suit. Parents, academics and students are equally divided.

While some are relieved that the youngest no longer have to wear masks, others now fear for their health.

More recently, several federal states have announced or have already implemented a relaxation of the mask requirement in schools: in schools in Berlin, the mask requirement will be lifted up to and including the sixth year from Monday. This is already the case in Brandenburg. In Bavaria too, the obligation is now abandoned in class. Such measures are being discussed in countries such as Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia. In Saarland, masks have generally not been worn in schools since Friday.

Relieved parents

Many parents in German schoolyards are now relieved because they have taken pity on their children in recent months. Many of the younger kids don’t even know about everyday school life without a mask – so far, most of them have only seen their classmates with mouth and nose protection. Facial expressions, like a big smile, are an important part of communication. Most people find it uncomfortable to wear a mask all the time – many parents would have preferred to save their children from having to do so.

Some parents, however, are also reacting in disbelief to the demand for drooping masks in schools – among them Julia A. Noack, mother of a child attending a Berlin primary school. “Compared to the potential damage from infection, the mask is only a minor ailment. At school, our children under 12 are not protected by anything else, ”explains Noack of the German press agency. The gaps are practically impossible to hold, dozens of children sit together for hours in the bedrooms. “Without a mask, it becomes an advertisement,” she criticizes.

Petition in berlin

Noack has launched a petition against ending the mask requirement in Berlin schools, hundreds of people have already signed on. The decision came at an untimely time, she said: in the fall, infections in schools would predictably spread more and more. Additionally, parents of children under 12 have been eagerly awaiting approval of a corona vaccine for them, which now seems almost tangible. Letting go of the kids, who had supported the corona measures and restrictions from the start, “it’s just totally unethical,” Noack says.

The widespread narrative that Covid-19 is harmless to children is not tenable, argues the mother. “What is not communicated correctly: There are difficult processes. Fortunately, they are rarer, but they still exist. “

Carsten Watzl, secretary general of the German Society for Immunology, criticizes the timing of the decisions: Parents of children under 12 currently do not have the choice to have their children vaccinated because of the vaccine which has not yet been approved for this age group. “You have to continue to be cautious and not let infections spread, even though serious illnesses are very rare in children,” Watzl said. For children and adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, vaccination has already been shown to mean a lower risk than infection.

According to the immunologist’s assessment, the lifting of the mask requirement in elementary schools in several federal states is likely to lead to a further increase in the incidence of children of this age. “It will continue to increase.” According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), children and adolescents aged 5 to 9 had the second highest seven-day incidence of any age group last week, with 139 per 100 infections 000 inhabitants in a week. “Leaving the masks completely in the classroom is not a good thing. The combination of measurements with tests, a mask and ventilation is what makes the protection. Testing alone would make the virus more difficult to control, ”says Watzl.

Noack also says that, in particular, children with previous illnesses without masks in schools are vulnerable to the virus. In her personal environment, she saw how their parents desperately try to organize a vaccination for their children, even without approval.

What are the students saying themselves?

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach refers to US studies via Twitter that have shown that masks in schools significantly reduce the risk of infection. Lauterbach specifies: Without a mask, other precautionary measures must be put in place: “In my opinion, the class tests must be carried out three times a week if you want to do without a mask. “

And how do the students themselves see the masks falling? Even with them, opinions are divided, explains Dario Schramm, secretary general of the Federal Conference of Schools. Some student councils believe that the number of contaminations makes it possible to omit masks in the school and to rely more on tests, distances and air filters. Others continued to think masks were the best way to protect against the crown and wanted to keep them. “I can understand both of those things,” says Schramm. “This is a very difficult question.” He criticizes the different approaches of the countries. Coordinated framework conditions are better.

In her opinion, almost all students have gotten used to wearing masks, Schramm says. “The mask is no longer such an obstacle, but rather the daily bread, so to speak.” He could imagine that many students will continue to wear the mask in the future, even without obligation.