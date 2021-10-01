Mass arrests after raid in Belarus

The state apparatus in Belarus continues to take action against the opposition: a human rights group speaks of more than 85 arrests in a short period of time.

Minsk (dpa) – Men in uniform have arrested dozens of suspected opposition members in Belarus after two people were killed in a KGB secret service raid.

Across the country, more than 85 people have been taken into police custody for comments on social media, human rights group Wesna said on Friday. They are alleged insulting representatives of the power apparatus. Security forces stormed an apartment in Minsk on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old computer scientist who is part of the opposition shot a KGB officer. The man was also killed, authorities said. His wife was arrested. The 31-year-old had previously been investigated for alleged “terrorist activities”. He reportedly posted photos of the opposition’s white, red and white flag on social media. They say he legally owned his gun.

After the presidential election in August last year, which was widely seen as falsified, there were mass protests against Alexander Lukashenko, whom the 67-year-old leader cracked down on. After that, the authorities took massive action against dissidents and independent media.

Lukashenko remembered the killed KGB employee with a minute’s silence on Friday. According to him, the investigators had not worn bulletproof vests. In addition, the apartment was reported to the wife’s brother, who was also believed to have participated in protests last year.

Civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who fled into exile and ran against Lukashenko in the presidential election, wrote about the incident: “The law no longer protects people and people are forced to to defend oneself “.