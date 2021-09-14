Mass Flow Controller Market projected to see huge profits during the forecast period

According to TMR, the Mass Flow Controller market is accounted for $1.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.03 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. The raising factors include oil & gas, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, medical, and healthcare devices for enhancing safety and accuracy. However, variations in the differential pressure of the mass flow controller create offset in flow measurement is the major restraining factor for the mass flow controller market growth.

A mass flow controller (MFC) is a device used to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases. A mass flow controller is designed and calibrated to control a specific type of liquid or gas at a particular range of flow rates. The device will control the rate of flow to the given setpoint.

Based on the End User, the Chemicals industry is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The continuous increase in population growth has a positive impact on the chemical industries. Countries like India and China, having a huge population base are rapidly growing the medical equipment and chemical industries.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to influence the largest share of the mass flow controller market during the forecast period. The mass flow controller market in the materialized economies, such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of the increasing technological advances in medical and healthcare devices due to the increasing population of these countries.

Some of the key players involve in Mass Flow Controller are Bronkhorst (The Netherlands), Brooks (U.S.), Burkert (Germany), Teledyne Hastings (U.S.), HORIBA (Japan), Sensirion (Switzerland), Alicat Scientific (U.K), Sierra (U.S.), MKS (U.S.).

Materials Covered:

• Exotic Alloys

• Stainless Steel

• Other Materials

Flow Rate Covered:

• High Flow Rate Mass Flow Controller

• Low Flow Rate Mass Flow Controller

• Medium Flow Rate Mass Flow Controller

Media Type Covered:

• Liquid Mass Flow Controllers

• Gas Mass Flow Controllers

• Other Media

Technology Covered:

• Devicenet

• Ethercat

• Ethernet/IP

• Foundation Fieldbus

• Modbus RTU

• Modbus TCP/IP

• Profibus

• Profinet

• Rs-485

Applications Covered:

• Spray and Coating Processes

• Heat Treating

• Gas Chromatography

• Fuel Cell

• Fluid and Gas Processing and Control

• Catalyst Research

End-Users Covered:

• Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

• Metals & Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Semiconductors

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

