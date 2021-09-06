Massage Chair Market Share 2021, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Massage Chair Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global massage chair market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A massage chair is an ergonomically designed chair that applies a certain amount of pressure, tension, or vibration on the body to promote relaxation. It is generally used to relieve body pains, physical or mental stress, and fitness-related issues.
Market Trends:
The rising prevalence of physical and mental stress, caused by hectic lifestyles, has encouraged them to opt for high-end products, such as massage chairs that provide stress-relieving and relaxing solutions. These chairs also help in stimulating blood circulation, pain relief, muscle relaxation, and releasing hormones, such as endorphins and serotonin. These therapeutic benefits are also shifting consumers from medicines to massage therapies, thus boosting the sales of these chairs across the globe. Moreover, with technological advancements, the leading manufacturers have developed robotic massage chairs with additional features, such as Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable foot and armrests, remote control, and massage pillow pads. They can also be used for on-site massage in business offices, trade shows, and conferences due to their portability. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Bodyfriend
- Cozzia USA
- Daito Denki Kogyo Co. Ltd.,
- Family Inada Co. Ltd
- Fujiiryoki, Human Touch
- Infinity
- Kahuna Massage Chair
- Luraco
- Ogawa
- OSIM International Ltd
- Panasonic
- Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co., Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of conventional/robotic, product type, deployment type, organization size, end use and geography.
Breakup by Conventional/Robotic:
- Conventional
- Robotic
Breakup by Product Type:
- Inversion Massage Chairs
- Zero Gravity Massage Chairs
- Targeted Massage Products
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Commercial
- Residential
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Others
Breakup by Region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Competitive Structure
- Profiles of Key Players
