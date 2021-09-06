Massage Chair Market Share 2021, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Massage Chair Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global massage chair market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A massage chair is an ergonomically designed chair that applies a certain amount of pressure, tension, or vibration on the body to promote relaxation. It is generally used to relieve body pains, physical or mental stress, and fitness-related issues.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of physical and mental stress, caused by hectic lifestyles, has encouraged them to opt for high-end products, such as massage chairs that provide stress-relieving and relaxing solutions. These chairs also help in stimulating blood circulation, pain relief, muscle relaxation, and releasing hormones, such as endorphins and serotonin. These therapeutic benefits are also shifting consumers from medicines to massage therapies, thus boosting the sales of these chairs across the globe. Moreover, with technological advancements, the leading manufacturers have developed robotic massage chairs with additional features, such as Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable foot and armrests, remote control, and massage pillow pads. They can also be used for on-site massage in business offices, trade shows, and conferences due to their portability. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Bodyfriend

Cozzia USA

Daito Denki Kogyo Co. Ltd.,

Family Inada Co. Ltd

Fujiiryoki, Human Touch

Infinity

Kahuna Massage Chair

Luraco

Ogawa

OSIM International Ltd

Panasonic

Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co., Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of conventional/robotic, product type, deployment type, organization size, end use and geography.

Breakup by Conventional/Robotic:

Conventional

Robotic

Breakup by Product Type:

Inversion Massage Chairs

Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

Targeted Massage Products

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Others

Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

