The global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug market was valued at 7124.63 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.01% from 2020 to 2027.

AMD is of two types; dry and wet AMD. Dry AMD is caused by the formation of deposits called under the retina; and, wet AMD is caused by abnormal growth of the blood vessels beneath the macula. Wet AMD accounts for larger share in the market owing to rising prevalence of this compared to dry AMD among the geriatric population. This segment also has a growth rate of 7% and is growing faster than the dry AMD segment.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, Novartis, Roche, Kanghong Pharma.

Various factors are responsible for the market's growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug market's trajectory between forecast periods.

Lucentis, Eylea, Avastin

Hospitals, Clinics

The cost analysis of the Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market has been performed while keeping in view manufacturing expenses, labor cost, and raw materials and their market concentration rate, suppliers, and price trend. Other factors such as Supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market.

Table of Contents

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Research Report 2021 – 2027

Chapter 1 Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Forecast

