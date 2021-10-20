Massive Growth of North America Smart Lock Market By 2027 | Havenlock Inc, Honeywell International Inc, August Home, Wyze Labs, Inc., Samsung, Honeywell International Inc., U-tech Group Inc

North America Smart Lock Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The North America Smart Locks market is projected to reach US$ 1,282.5 Mn by 2027 from US$ 529.7 Mn in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The smart locks provide comfort in their usage along with the combination of communication technology such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Increase in the number of smartphone users across the globe is further boosting the deployment of smart locks in the last few years owing to enhanced benefits such as easy user interface and convenience to the users. The ever-increasing awareness related to secure home solutions, the constant development of smart devices such as smartphones, rising disposable income of consumers, and booming internet services are some of the foremost factors driving the growth of the smart locks market . North America region is home to a large number of manufacturing and technology companies and thus the impact of coronavirus outbreak is anticipated to be quite severe in the year 2020 and likely in 2021.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (regional/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Leading North America Smart Lock market Players:

Havenlock Inc

Honeywell International Inc

August Home

Wyze Labs, Inc.

Samsung

Honeywell International Inc.

U-tech Group Inc

Schlage

Gantner Electronic GmbH

North America Smart Lock market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the North America Smart Lock market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in North America Smart Lock market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America Smart Lock Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

