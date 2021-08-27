Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: SPD in the poll for the state election opposite | Free press

Elections will take place not only in the federal government at the end of September, but also in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, among others. Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig’s SPD is strengthening its lead in the polls.

Schwerin (AP) – In the event of the SPD’s electoral success in the federal government, the Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig does not wish to move to a federal cabinet headed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (both SPD), according to a newspaper article. .

“I am competing for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. My slogan is “the woman for MV” and that is a clear statement to the citizens, “Schwesig told the Bild TV channel. She wants to remain Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. If she could work with a Federal Chancellor Scholz in this post, “that would be really good,” she said. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, regional elections will be held on September 26 at the same time as the federal elections.

Schwesig was Federal Minister for Families, Seniors, Women and Youth from December 2013 to June 2017. Since then she has been Head of Government in Schwerin.

The SPD clearly ahead in favor of the voters

A few weeks before the legislative elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the SPD is still far ahead in favor of the voters. According to a representative Infratest-dimap poll on behalf of NDR, “Schweriner Volkszeitung” and “Ostsee-Zeitung”, the Northeast Party would reach 36% if they were elected on Sunday. This is 9 percentage points more than in mid-July, as announced by the NDR. According to reports, this is also the highest value for Social Democrats measured by Infratest-dimap in the last 20 years before a state election in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

For the CDU, on the other hand, things are bad in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. As a result, your poll results drop 8 percentage points to 15%. This puts it behind the AfD, which slightly improved its values ​​by one percentage point to 17%. The left would currently vote 11% of those questioned, the FDP 8% and the Greens 6%.

67% agree with Schwesig’s work

According to the survey, the majority of respondents – 61% – are also satisfied or very satisfied with the work of the state government led by the SPD. Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig is also well received in the country. 67% of those questioned agree with their work. This means that she remains MV’s most popular state politician.

In principle, election polls only reflect opinion at the time of the survey and are not a prognosis for the outcome of the election. You are also always fraught with uncertainties. Among other things, declining ties between parties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected.