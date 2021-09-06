Mediation Commission seeks compromise in full-time dispute

Berlin (dpa) – The mediation committee of the Bundestag and Bundesrat is deliberating on Monday on the draft legal right to an all-day nursery in primary school. The Länder had approved the grand coalition’s project in the Federal Council and referred it to the mediation committee. The background is a dispute over funding for the billion dollar project.

Why a legal claim at all?

In their coalition agreement, the Union and the SPD had decided to introduce legal law. Reason: If primary school children are also taken care of in the afternoon, it improves compatibility between family and work, which parents also want. It would also help employers because the labor market would then have more skilled workers available. It has also been argued that children have better educational opportunities if they are well looked after after school, instead of sitting unsupervised in front of the TV or playing on cell phones, as stated by the former Minister of the Family Franziska Giffey (SPD).

How should the legal claim be implemented in practice?

Any child entering school from the summer of 2026 should be entitled to a full-time place in the first four school years, for at least eight hours on weekdays. Facilities should be allowed to close for a maximum of four weeks throughout the year and only during holidays. According to information from the Federal Ministry of Family Affairs, more than half of the 2.8 million elementary school children are already full-time – in some federal states, especially in the east, even more than 90 percent. According to initial estimates, between 800,000 and one million additional places would have to be created to fulfill the legal right.

Where is he now ?

They argue over money. “Whoever orders, must also pay,” say the countries. Therefore, when the federal government introduces a law for the legal right, it should also make sure that there is enough money for its implementation. These are investments and construction works in elementary schools for the premises plus the running costs and permanent staff for the whole day. So far, investment costs of 7.5 billion euros have been calculated, of which the federal government intends to support 3.5 billion, and current operating costs of 4.5 billion. billion a year, to which Berlin wants to contribute nearly a billion. The states insist that the federal government increase its shares.

States which should create many more places to respect the legal right negotiate harder, for example Baden-Württemberg. Other countries, for example Thuringia, have already taken legal action. You don’t have to invest less, but after all the preparatory work, you can also use federal government money.

What might the solution look like?

The pressure to reach an agreement is strong. No one will want to afford failure, especially during an election campaign. Recently, new figures from the German Youth Institute have become public, according to which the number of places to be created all day may not be as high as is always estimated: instead of a million places additional, it could only be 600,000, which also significantly reduces the assumed costs. This may have opened up new room for negotiation.

What scenarios are possible?

If the Mediation Committee reaches an agreement, this will have to be confirmed again by the Bundestag and the Bundesrat. In the Bundestag, this could happen on Tuesday at the last meeting before the ballot. The Federal Council will meet on September 10 and 17 and could then give its approval. If there is no agreement within the mediation committee, the law of the whole day risks falling victim to the so-called discontinuity: laws that are ultimately not discussed during an election period expire.