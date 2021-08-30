Medical Cameras Market Growth, Status, Outlook and Key Players Danaher (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Carestream Dental LLC. (US)

The Medical Cameras Market report will help you to understand the market definition, categorization, application, and trends for the industry. It forecasts the market status, growth rate, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges, future trends, risks and growth factors, sales volume and value, channels and distributors. This global Medical Cameras Market research report is an exhaustive analysis focusing on primary and secondary drivers across different geographical region, their product trend in different application industries. The Medical Cameras Market research document is the outcome of thorough analysis estimation of significant industry trends, and market dynamics.

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Stryker (US)

Danaher (US)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

Carestream Dental LLC. (US)

Basler AG (Germany)

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

IMPERX, Inc (US)

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH (Germany)

Optomed Plc (Finland)

HAAG-STREIT GROUP (Switzerland)

CYMO B.V. (Netherland)

Diaspective Vision GmbH (Germany)

Dage-MTI (US)

Fude Technology Group Limited (China)

Healthtech Engineers Private Limited (India)

SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH (Germany)

Medicam (India)

ESC Medicams (India)

Tonglu Kanger Medical Instrument Co., Ltd (China).

The medical cameras market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, growing demand for endoscopic procedures, technological advancements, and increasing investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities. However, the high cost of medical cameras is a major restraint for market growth. Product discontinuations, a shortage of trained medical professionals, and the availability of refurbished products are also major challenges limiting market growth to a certain extent.

“The surgical microscopy cameras segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical cameras market, by type, during the forecast period”

Based on type, the medical cameras market is segmented into surgical microscopy cameras, endoscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, dental cameras, and other medical cameras. The surgical microscopy cameras segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical cameras market in 2020. This can be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures and the introduction of technologically advanced products.

“CMOS Sensor segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on sensor, the medical cameras market is segmented into CMOS Sensor and CCD Sensor. In 2020, CMOS sensors accounted for the highest growth rate. The major factors driving the growth of this is the observable shift in the preference for CMOS sensors over CCD sensors due to its various advantages over CCD sensors.

“High-definition (HD) cameras segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on resolution, the medical cameras market is segmented into standard-definition (SD) cameras and high-definition (HD) cameras. High-definition (HD) cameras registered highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to introduction of technologically advanced products in this segment by players in medical cameras market.

“Hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on end users, the global medical cameras market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics. In 2020, the hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising number of hospitals coupled with large patient pool for target diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Medical cameras market”

The medical cameras market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the growing patient population and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging Asian countries.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 28%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level – 30%, D-level – 34%, and Others – 36%

By Region: North America- 46%, Europe- 25%, Asia Pacific – 18%, RoW – 11%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the medical cameras market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, sensor, resolution, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall medical cameras market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.

