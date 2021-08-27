Medical Computer Cart Market Includes Important protein with Regional Forecast | Organization Sizes| Top Vendors

Medical computer carts provide total instrumentation flexibility, high-speed data transfer rates, and complete instrumentation compatibility with other brands and applications. Medical computer carts help medical professionals manage their workflow while reducing training costs, reducing operating costs, and simplifying patient care. A medical computer cart solution are often implemented at any level of the healthcare operation and is meant to seamlessly coordinate with existing medical office software systems. The carts are available to be used in most medical facilities including rehabilitation clinics, doctor offices, and surgical centers, also as pharmacies and hospital outpatient departments.

Increasing use of medical carts across a good range of applications like medical recording, training, charting, nursing education, and medicine dispensing is predominantly fueling the expansion of the medical computer cart market. Growing global healthcare spending by the govt is again fueling the expansion of the market. consistent with the planet Health Organization, global spending on health continues to rise. it had been US$ 7.8 trillion in 2017 or about 10% of GDP and $1,080 per capita – up from US$ 7.6 trillion in 2016. Moreover, the growing incidence of musculoskeletal injury (MSI) including the increasing adoption of electronic medical records (EMR) is further anticipated to propel the expansion of the medical computer cart market.

From the geographic point of view, North America is projected to realize significant growth over the forecast period and this is often attributed to the presence of a well-established healthcare sector and therefore the availability of integrated healthcare IT systems. consistent with the National Center for Health Statistics, 85.9% of office-based physicians are using any EMR/EHR system and 79.7% of office-based physicians have a licensed EMR/EHR system.

Key Developments:

1. In August 2020, Capsa Healthcare announced the launch of the new Trio™ mobile computing workstation. Trio is Capsa’s latest generation point-of-care platform to mobilize e-health records and support efficient and accurate medication management

2. In August 2019, Advantech, a provider of medical computing systems and services has announced the newest addition to its AMiS line – the AMiS-50E computerized medical cart with iPS-M420S power grid . it’s been designed to support a good range of healthcare applications, AMiS-50E features a 21” panel PC powered by a 7th generation Intel® Core™ i5/i7 processor for high-performance computing.

3. In February 2017, Enovate Medical Introduces R7.0 All-In-One computer sets a replacement performance standard for mobile EHR workstations designed specifically for clinical settings.

Key Players

Major players involved in the medical computer cart market include Ergotron, Inc., Capsa Solutions LLC, Enovate Medical, InterMetro Industries, Rubbermaid, JACO Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, and Advantech Co., Ltd.

