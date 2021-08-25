Medical Cyclotron Market Growth Steady at 3.6% CAGR to Reach $238.21 Million by 2025: COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners



A medical cyclotron is a particle accelerator. It is an electrically powered machine that produces beam of charged particles used for industrial, research, and medical purposes. In medical applications, cyclotrons produce beams that are used to manufacture radioisotopes for the purpose of medical imaging. Various medical cyclotrons are being used for the production of SPECT and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) isotopes used for therapeutic and other medical applications.

Global Medical Cyclotron Market competition by Top Key Players:

General Electric Company

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

IBA

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

Siemens AG

Advanced Cyclotron Systems

isoSolution Inc

ALCEN

Ionetix Corporation

Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.

Medical Cyclotron Market section by Region:

The Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Growing Inclination Toward Nuclear Scans for Accurate Diagnosis

Nuclear medicine is a highly specialized area that develops and uses instruments and radiopharmaceuticals to investigate the physiological processes of patients as well as diagnose diseases noninvasively. Nuclear medicines are used to cure diseases, including cancer, heart disease, psychiatric conditions, and gastrointestinal diseases. These medicines can be used to diagnose a number of disorders that may require surgery, biopsy, or other invasive diagnostic tests. 1 in 5 patients is said to be using nuclear medicines per year, and 1 in 10 are said to be using radioactive sources.

