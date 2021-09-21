Medical Device Cleaning Market : A Deep Dive Analysis of Various Regions and Strategies During Forecast Period 2021 – 2027

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market was valued at USD 15.23 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 7.5%.

Medical device cleaning is an important part of any surgical process. Most of the medical devices are reused in healthcare procedure like scissors, retractors, scalpels, endoscopes and forceps. To avoid any kind of infections among patients and healthcare professionals, the medical device needs to be sterilized & cleaned properly before using in consequent surgical processes. Medical device cleaning contains disinfectants & detergents which are used for cleaning & sanitization of medical devices.

Key Players

Some key players in the global medical device cleaning market include: 3M Company, Hartmann Group, Biotrol International, STERIS plc, Advanced Sterilization Products, Metrex Research LLC, G9 Chemicals, Ruhof Corporation, Getinge Group, Stryker Corporation, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Process

  • Disinfection
  • High-level Disinfectants
  • Intermediate-level Disinfectant
  • Low-level Disinfectant
  • Automatic Cleaning
  • Enzymatic Detergents
  • Non-Enzymatic Detergents
  • Manual Cleaning
  • Enzymatic
  • Non-Enzymatic
  • Presoak/Precleaning
  • Enzymatic
  • Non-Enzymatic

 

By Application

  • Surgical Instruments
  • Endoscopes
  • Ultrasound Probes
  • Dental Instruments
  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Dental Clinics and Hospitals
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

 

