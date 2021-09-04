Medical Device Cleaning Market: Process (Presoak, Manual Cleaning, Automatic, Disinfection), Type, Application & End user – Global Forecast to 2025

The global medical device cleaning market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing focus on disinfection and sterilization in the healthcare sector. However, an increase in preference for single-use instruments due to concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the medical device cleaning market are STERIS plc (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Ruhof Corporation (US), Metrex Research, LLC (US), Hartmann Group (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), Biotrol International (US), Oro Clean Chemie AG (Switzerland), G9 Chemicals (UK), Pharmax Ltd. (Canada), Stryker Corporation (US), Medline Industries Inc. (US), Medalkan (Greece), Case Medical Inc. (US), and Certol International LLC (US).

“Based on process, the automatic cleaning segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

On the basis of process, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into presoak/pre-cleaning, manual cleaning, automatic cleaning, and disinfection. Automatic cleaning is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of automatic washers to maximize productivity with the minimum usage of detergents and disinfectants, the effective cleaning of organic contaminants from surgical instruments, and the minimum time required for cleaning by the automated washer.

“By application, the surgical instrument segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device cleaning market in 2019”

Based on application, the surgical instrument segment accounted for the largest share in this market. The increasing prevalence and burden of HAIs and chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and an increasing number of surgeries are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

”By end users, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on end users, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, dental clinics and hospitals, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing number of hospitals and clinics in developed countries, increasing prevalence of HAIs, and an increasing number of medical institutes in developed and emerging regions.

Breakdown of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 19%, and Tier 3: 36%

By Designation: C-level: 41%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 24%

By Region: North America: 55%, Europe: 26%, Asia-Pacific: 14%, Latin America: 3%,Middle East & Africa: 2%

The report analyzes the various types of detergents, disinfectants, and adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global medical device cleaning market for different segments such as process, application, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a greater share.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global medical device cleaning market. The report analyzes the global medical device cleaning market by process, application, end-user, and region across countries. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and new product launches in the global medical device cleaning market



Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by the process, application, end-user, and region



Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global medical device cleaning market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the global medical device cleaning market

