Medical Device Security Market Industry Forecast to 2028 in a New Global Research Report By Key Players Microsoft, CiscSystems, Coalfire, UL LLC

There has been a rising trend in the adoption of connected medical devices. Connected medical devices, similar tother computer systems, can be at risk tsecurity breaches. Any security breach tmedical devices can possibly impact the safety and efficiency of the device and privacy of patient data. With the increasing use of connected medical devices across global healthcare organizations, medical device manufacturers and hospitals have become more attentive towards building safer network security.

The security of medical devices are required tprotect the patient data and prevent it from healthcare cyber-attacks and threats.

The structure of the Medical Device Security Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2021 to 2028). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Medical Device Security Market Research include:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

IBM

Battelle Memorial Institute

Microsoft

CiscSystems

Coalfire

UL LLC

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

Extreme Networks

Broadcom

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Based on component, the global medical device security market is segmented as solution and services.

Based on type of security, the global medical device security market is segmented as application, endpoint, network, cloud, others.

Based on device type, the global medical device security market is segmented as hospital medical devices, internally embedded medical devices, wearable and external medical devices.

Based on end user, the global medical device security market is segmented as healthcare providers, healthcare payers, medical device manufacturers.

