Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is expected to reach US$ 36,525.26 Mn by 2027 | Analysis By TIP
According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Medical Equipment Maintenance Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, Service Type and Service Provider”. The Global medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach US$ 36,525.26 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,943.29 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical equipment maintenance market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Global medical equipment maintenance market, based on the service provider, was segmented as, original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations, and in-house maintenance. In 2018, original equipment manufacturers held the largest share of the market, by service provider. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
The market for medical equipment maintenance is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems, growing medical equipment market and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.
The major players operating in the medical equipment maintenance market include, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Aramark Services, Inc., and Althea among the others. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the medical equipment maintenance market. During April 2019, Stryker launched the LIFEPAK CR2 defibrillator with LIFELINKcentral AED program manager, in the United States
The report segments the Global medical equipment maintenance market as follows:
Global medical equipment maintenance market – By Device Type
- Electromedical Equipment
- Endoscopic Devices
- Surgical Instruments
- Other Medical Equipment
Global medical equipment maintenance market – By Service Type
- Preventive Maintenance
- Corrective Maintenance
- Operational Maintenance
Global medical equipment maintenance market – By Service Provider
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Independent Service Organizations
- In-House Maintenance
Global medical equipment maintenance market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
