Medical Footwear Market 2021: Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Medical footwear is manufactured and specially designed as therapeutic shoes and help to cope with foot-related problems such as arthritis, bunions & hallux valgus, plantar fasciitis, and Achilles tendonitis. Some shoes are also made for people with diabetes and flat feet. Medical shoes ensure good circulation of the blood and improved protection for the feet.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing health issues due to rising foot-related problems have fueled the use of medical footwear by consumers. Various advantages of medical footwear over standard footwear are expected to eventually raise the demand for medical footwear. Further, increasing physical fitness practices (walking, jogging, cycling, hiking, etc.) have stimulated the market for medical shoes due to health-related problems. As a result, the medical footwear industry is projected to have a growing growth rate graph over the forecast years. Researchers have developed and created special shoes designed to resolve various health concerns related to the advancement of science and technology. Further, increased understanding of foot care among people concerned with restricting the mobility of the joints, improving the flexibility of the legs, and reducing discomfort have increased the use of medical footwear, which has a positive effect on the medical footwear brand.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Medical footwear Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Consumer Goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the medical footwear market with detailed market segmentation by end user, distribution channel, and geography. The global medical footwear market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical footwear market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global medical footwear market is segmented on the basis of end user and distribution channel. On the basis of end user the global medical footwear market is segmented into basic- washable and super – washable. Based on distribution channel the global medical footwear market is segmented into children and professionals.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global medical footwear market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The medical footwear market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the medical footwear market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the medical footwear market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the medical footwear market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from medical footwear market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for medical footwear in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the medical footwear market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the washable marker market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Stryker Corporation

Colfax Corporation (Dr. Comfort)

Dr. Zen, Inc.

Gravity Defyer Corporation

Duna Srl

Aetrx Worldwide, Inc.

Drew Shoe Corporation

New Balance, Inc.

Dr. Foot, Inc.

Podartis Srl

