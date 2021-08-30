Medical Footwear Market Presents An Overall Analysis ,Trends And Forecast 2030

Medical Footwear Market: Introduction

Medical footwear is designed and manufactured as therapeutic footwear and helps to deal with foot-related issues such as arthritis, bunions & hallux valgus, plantar fasciitis, and Achilles tendonitis. Some footwear are also designed for people having diabetes and flat feet. Medical footwear ensures proper blood circulation and better support for the feet. The growing health concerns due to increasing foot related problems has fueled the usage of medical footwear among consumers. Various advantages of medical footwear over regular footwear is expected to eventually boost the medical footwear market. Increasing physical fitness activities (walking, jogging, cycling, climbing, etc.) has spurred the demand for medical footwear due to health-related concerns. Hence, the medical footwear industry is expected to have an increasing growth rate graph during the forecasted years.

Growing Awareness about Foot-related Concerns to Drive the Global Medical Footwear Market

Improper wearing of footwear and socks in diabetic patients leads to over 21% to 33% incidence of diabetic foot ulcers. The International Clinical Guidelines for Diabetic Foot clearly states that proper footwear can reduce abnormal plantar pressure, reduce the occurrence of corpus callosum and ulcers, and prevent foot injuries. Researchers have designed and produced special footwear meant for different health-related problems with the development of science and technology. Increasing foot care awareness among people related to limiting the movement of the joints, strengthening the stability of the feet, and reducing pain has increased the usage of medical footwear, which is positively impacting the medical footwear market across the globe.

High Cost of Medical Footwear to Hamper the Growth of the Market Globally

Medical footwear is costlier than regular footwear. Poorly chosen and incorrectly fitting footwear can negatively impact health and contributes heavily to foot discomfort. The availability of low cost footwear can create hurdles for the growth of the medical footwear market. Awareness about medical footwear in emerging economies is slower and people tend to use regular footwear in these regions. However, innovative product designs and promotional & advertising activities of medical footwear can create better opportunities in the upcoming years.

North America to Lead the Global Medical Footwear Market

In terms of region, the global medical footwear market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe includes the country-level analysis for the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. North America medical footwear market country-level analysis includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The South America medical footwear market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the medical footwear market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is likely to witness maximum demand for medical footwear from 2021 to 2030 due to rising disposable incomes and growing diabetic and orthopedic patients in the region.

