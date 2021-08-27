Medical Gloves Market Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report Till 2027

Medical gloves are often disposable, they’re used once then discarded. Disposable gloves are often washed and reused, but if they’re used over an extended period of your time it’s possible that some bacteria, fungi, or viruses may become resistant to most sorts of sterilization. For high-quality medical gloves, latex rubber is taken into account the last word product. Latex rubber provides the strength and sturdiness required to supply 100% latex protection against any chemical, biological, or physical agent. With numerous different uses, latex rubber remains the fabric of choice for latex gloves everywhere.

Market Dynamics:

The emergence of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is predicted to propel the expansion of the medical gloves market. as an example , in September 2020, Hartalega Holdings Berhad planned to expand its gloves manufacturing capacity to satisfy the increasing demand for gloves thanks to COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the corporate commissioned four production lines at Plant 6 of its Next Generation Integrated Glove Manufacturing Complex to accelerate its production capacity. Currently, the corporate manufactures 38 billion pieces of gloves once a year .

Furthermore, in March 2020, the planet Health Organization (WHO) estimated that to affect the COVID-19 epidemic, around 76 million gloves, 1.6 million goggles, and 89 million masks are going to be required.

Increasing research and development expenditure, majorly in medical devices industries, biopharmaceutical industry, and research institutes, is predicted to reinforce the expansion of the medical gloves market. as an example , the worldwide spending on health increased by 6% in low- and middle-income countries and by 4% in high income countries, consistent with WHO.

Moreover, rising number of surgical procedures, increasing hospital admissions, the increasing incidences of acute and chronic diseases, stringent regulations about the usage of private protective equipment and increasing number of hospitals worldwide are a number of the main factors expected to drive growth of the medical gloves market.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating within the medical gloves market are NAFA (NAFA Enterprises, Ltd.), United Medical Industries Co. Ltd., Salalah Medical Supplies Mfg. Co. LLC, Deeko Bahrain, Falcon, Hotpack Packaging Industries, LLC, and Paul Hartmann AG.

Major players within the market are adopting various strategies, like product launch, business expansion, etc., to strengthen their market position. as an example , in June 2019, Hartalega Holdings Berhad launched its flagship green product, BioGreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves, which may biodegrade in anaerobic environments. The BioGreen glove decomposes 10 times faster than conventional nitrile examination gloves, through microbial processes in landfills.

Get This premium report with Instant US$ 2000 discount @

