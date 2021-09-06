Medical Nutrition Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunity and Forecast 2028 By Nestle Health Science, Bayer AG, Baxter, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

The medical nutrition are therapeutic nutritional supplements prescribed to fulfill specific nutritional need of the patient. It addresses the dietary requirements of patients with chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, malnutrition and others. The medical nutrition includes modification of diet, education & counseling, intravenous nutrition, tube feeding and medical food. It is generally used by dieticians or doctors as drug complements in conventional therapies.

The medical nutrition market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as increasing number of premature birth, rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing prevalence of malnutrition and others. Also rise in awareness related to advantage of medicated food among the population is expected to offer opportunities in market growth.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Medical Nutrition Market:

Grifols, S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone India., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Nestle Health Science, Bayer AG, Baxter, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Key Questions regarding Current Medical Nutrition Market Landscape

1. What are the current options for Medical Nutrition Market?

2. How many companies are developing for the Medical Nutrition Market?

3. What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Medical Nutrition market?

4. Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

5. What is the unmet need for current Medical Nutrition Market?

6. What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Medical Nutrition?

7. What are the critical designations that have been granted for Medical Nutrition Market?

The global medical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, route of administration, application and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented as pediatric nutrition, parenteral nutrition, elderly nutrition and sports nutrition. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into amino acid solution, lipid emulsion, trace elements, chamber bags and multiple vitamins and antioxidants. Based on route of administration the medical nutrition market is segmented as parenteral, oral and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pediatric malnutrition, gastrointestinal diseases, pulmonary diseases, neurological diseases, renal failure, diabetes and cancer. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as e-commerce websites, compounding pharmacy, retail pharmacy and hospitals.

