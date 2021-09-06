Medical Polymers Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Medical Polymers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical polymers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Medical polymers are widely used for formulating drugs in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. This can be accredited to their chemical and physical properties, including permeability, versatility, strength, flexibility, biodegradability, biocompatibility, sterilization stability, self-reinforcement, and fatigue, heat, and electrical resistance. They generally comprise bulk materials, coatings, and pharmaceutical nano-carriers. Nowadays, advanced medical polymers with adjusted molecular weight, copolymers and blends, additional bioactive surface functionalization, and crosslinking and crystallization degrees are being introduced by leading manufacturers operating in the industry.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has increased the need for medical equipment, such as swabs, disposable masks, and personal protective equipment (PPE), to treat patients across the globe. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, the rising prevalence of infectious, chronic, and cardiovascular diseases is propelling the adoption of advanced medical devices. This, in confluence with increasing investments in improving healthcare infrastructure by governing agencies of numerous countries, is escalating the demand for new medical polymers to support device development and sustainability.

Medical Polymers Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global medical polymers market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huizhou Foryou Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Kraton Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global medical polymers market on the basis of product type, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Medical Resins and Fibers

Medical Elastomers

Biodegradable Medical Polymers

Breakup by Application:

Medical Equipment and Devices

Medical Packaging

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

