Meeting between the Greens and the FDP: Green and Yellow Evening with Selfie

Berlin.

Rolf Mützenich is an old school man. The 62-year-old is not active on Twitter or Instagram. Nevertheless, the leader of the SPD parliamentary group had to comment on Wednesday on a selfie that Green bosses Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, as well as FDP chairman Christian Lindner and liberal secretary general Volker Wissing, posted on Tuesday evening – and not since morning only made the headlines, but also occupied social media. “I don’t take selfies,” Mützenich said. But, “If it is necessary to convince others to have reliable conversations, so be it.”

The two Green Presidents and the two Liberals met at an unknown location on Tuesday – and then posted a photo of it on the Instagram online service. It is particularly appreciated by young people. The photo shows four casual outfits, visibly in a good mood. It also reads: “In the search for a new government, we probe similarities and bridges across divisions. And even find some. Exciting times. It was actually planned that the four would not meet for the first time until Wednesday. We are still in the “preliminary explorations” phase. In terms of content, the Greens and the FDP differ in particular on issues such as fiscal, financial and social policy. However, there are similarities in national and legal policy.

The fact that Tuesday’s meeting has not been announced before underlines that both sides want to learn from the negotiating debacle in Jamaica in 2017. At that time, the Union, the FDP and the Greens explored the possibilities. cooperation. Intermediate results were constantly drilled and commented on in the media, and articles and photos were posted on social media. While this satisfies the public’s need for information, it also increases pressure on negotiators. Now, the FDP and the Greens want it to be as discreet and confidential as possible. Greens boss Habeck recently said: “If we still do the opposite of 2017, then that can turn out to be something. And not to wave from the balcony until something has been done.” The balcony in question belongs to the parliamentary society building, it stands opposite the Reichstag building in Berlin and was often the site of the Jamaican negotiations in 2017.

The working method is also new in other respects: until now it was in fact still customary for the winner of the elections to invite small parties to explorations and then to formal coalition negotiations. It was always clear who would become the cook and who would be the waiter in a new government alliance. Now, however, the two smaller partners of a future government alliance are meeting first to explore the similarities and then see whether it is better to continue with Olaf Scholz’s SPD or Armin Laschet’s Union. In this way, it should be made impossible for the two larger forces to play the two smaller ones against each other. And the little ones are not so little either: the Greens and the FDP have more deputies in the new Bundestag than the SPD, which is the largest parliamentary group.

In the green and yellow selfie there is a very special message to the SPD and the Union: we want to organize the talks on forming a government according to our rules. As the winner of the election, the SPD demonstrably tried to be patient with the two possible coalition partners. Mützenich said he interpreted the meeting in such a way that the Greens and the FDP should break the mistrust that had arisen during the negotiations in Jamaica. “I can only wish you luck with this.” Because for a common government you need reliability and mutual trust.

However, the leader of the Social Democratic parliamentary group, who will be part of the SPD negotiating team, has also made it clear that the Greens and the FDP should not go too far. “Germany doesn’t need photos, but Germany needs a government that actively accepts challenges,” Mützenich said.