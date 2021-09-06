Melatonin Supplements Market Size & Share | Global Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Melatonin Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global melatonin supplements market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Melatonin supplements are available in the form of pills, liquids, and chewable gummies. Their consumption assists in treating sleep-related disorders, such as insomnia, jet lag, rapid eye movement, and delayed sleep phase syndrome. Apart from this, as their high doses, along with chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, aids in reducing tumor size, their demand is escalating around the world.

At present, there is a considerable increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as hypertension, obesity, and palpitation. This, in confluence with hectic work schedules and rising stress levels, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the increasing prescribing rate of sleeping pills during post-traumatic stress, cancer treatment, and psychotherapy is also strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, leading players are introducing melatonin supplements of innovative flavors and quick-dissolving variants. They are also significantly investing in research and development (R&D) activities, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Melatonin Supplements Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global melatonin supplements market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amazing Nutrition (Good Brands LLC)

Just Potent LLC

Life Extension Foundation Inc.

Natrol LLC (Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.)

NOW Foods

Optimum Nutrition, Inc. (Glanbia plc)

Pharmavite LLC (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Robinson Pharma, Inc.

The Nature’s Bounty Co. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global melatonin supplements market on the basis of type, form, treatment, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

Natural Melatonin

Synthetic Melatonin

Breakup by Form:

Pills

Liquids

Chewables

Breakup by Treatment:

Medicinal

Preventive

Breakup by Application:

Sleep Disorders

Alzheimer’s Disease

Weak Immune System

Cancer Treatment

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

