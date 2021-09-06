Melatonin Supplements Market Size & Share | Global Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Melatonin Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global melatonin supplements market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Melatonin supplements are available in the form of pills, liquids, and chewable gummies. Their consumption assists in treating sleep-related disorders, such as insomnia, jet lag, rapid eye movement, and delayed sleep phase syndrome. Apart from this, as their high doses, along with chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, aids in reducing tumor size, their demand is escalating around the world.
At present, there is a considerable increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as hypertension, obesity, and palpitation. This, in confluence with hectic work schedules and rising stress levels, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the increasing prescribing rate of sleeping pills during post-traumatic stress, cancer treatment, and psychotherapy is also strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, leading players are introducing melatonin supplements of innovative flavors and quick-dissolving variants. They are also significantly investing in research and development (R&D) activities, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.
Melatonin Supplements Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global melatonin supplements market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Amazing Nutrition (Good Brands LLC)
- Just Potent LLC
- Life Extension Foundation Inc.
- Natrol LLC (Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.)
- NOW Foods
- Optimum Nutrition, Inc. (Glanbia plc)
- Pharmavite LLC (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
- Robinson Pharma, Inc.
- The Nature’s Bounty Co. (KKR & Co. Inc.)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global melatonin supplements market on the basis of type, form, treatment, application, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Natural Melatonin
- Synthetic Melatonin
Breakup by Form:
- Pills
- Liquids
- Chewables
Breakup by Treatment:
- Medicinal
- Preventive
Breakup by Application:
- Sleep Disorders
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- Weak Immune System
- Cancer Treatment
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
