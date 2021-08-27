MENA Car Rental Services Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027 |Top Key Players: Avis Budget Group, Inc., Europcar Mobility Group S.A., Auto Europe, SIXT SE, Rhino Car Hire

The MENA car rental services market accounted to US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.8 Bn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “MENA Car Rental Services Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the MENA Car Rental Services market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

A car rental or car hire agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods of time for a fee. It is often organized with numerous local branches, and primarily located near airports or busy city areas and often complemented by a website allowing online reservations. Car rental agencies primarily serve people who have a car that is temporarily out of reach or out of service, for example travellers who are out of town or owners of damaged or destroyed vehicles who are awaiting repair or insurance compensation. Because of the variety of sizes of their vehicles, car rental agencies may also serve the self-moving industry needs, by renting vans or trucks, and in certain markets other types of vehicles such as motorcycles or scooters may also be offered.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the MENA Car Rental Services market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the MENA Car Rental Services market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: ALAMO (Al Tayer Motors LLC), Avis Budget Group, Inc., Europcar Mobility Group S.A., Auto Europe, Budget Rent a Car System, Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Expedia Group, The Hertz Corporation, SIXT SE, Rhino Car Hire

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the MENA Car Rental Services market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the MENA Car Rental Services market segments and regions.

The research on the MENA Car Rental Services market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the MENA Car Rental Services market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the MENA Car Rental Services market.

