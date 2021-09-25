Meng Wanzhou’s triumphant return to China

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

(Shenzhen) The chief financial officer of the Chinese company Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, was greeted with triumph on her return to China less than three years after her arrest by the Canadian authorities at the behest of the United States.

Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 8:32 am Updated at 12:51 pm

Canada stopped extradition proceedings against Ms. Meng after she reached an agreement with the United States requesting her extradition to bring her to justice for fraud.

Ms. Meng’s arrest sparked a diplomatic crisis between China and Canada, particularly following the arbitrary detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, both accused of espionage. The two Canadians were also released and returned to the country on Saturday.

Ms. Meng arrived on Saturday on an Air China charter plane in Shenzhen, a city in southeast China where Huawei is headquartered.

She was greeted by airline staff who waved Chinese flags. He got wreaths of flowers. His arrival was televised on state television, demonstrating the government’s importance to the matter.

PHOTO NG HAN GUAN, AP

Many people gathered at Shenzhen Airport to watch Meng Wanzhou return.

Ms. Meng wore a red dress and thanked the Communist Party and its general secretary, Xi Jinping, for the support she received during her detention in Canada.

Unlike the two Canadians, who remained in cells throughout their detention, Ms. Meng was under house arrest in her luxurious Vancouver home.

“I have finally returned to the motherland,” said Ms. Meng. Like any Chinese citizen going through a difficult time, I have always felt the warmth and sympathy of the Party, the nation and the people. ”

Ms. Meng pleaded not guilty to fraud allegations in the United States in a trial in New York on Friday. The US prosecutors said the plea was part of a postponement agreement with the US Department of Justice. However, she took responsibility for misrepresenting her company’s activities in Iran.

The Communist Party newspaper, People’s Daily, wrote that the closure of this case was “a glorious victory for the Chinese people,” won through “the relentless efforts of the Chinese government.”

In a statement sent via email, Huawei says it will continue to defend itself against the allegations.

The US Department of Justice had requested the extradition of Ms. Meng on charges of fraud on allegations that the Chinese technology company planned to avoid US sanctions against Iran.

U.S. Assistant Attorney David Kessler told the court the deal would allow the charges against Ms. Meng to be dropped after December 1, 2022 – four years from the date of her arrest – provided she “fulfills all of her obligations. According to the terms of the agreement ”. .