Meniere’s Disease Drug Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast 2028

Global Meniere’s disease drug Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high prevalence of hearing disorders and the lack of any approved treatment options. Rising investment in the research & development of treatments for Meniere’s disease is expected to drive the market.

Key Market Players:

Abbott, Otonomy Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation, Sound Pharmaceutical, Jubilant Cadista, Auris Medical, Pfizer Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Abbott, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., LUPIN, Sanofi, Solvay, XOMA and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Meniere’s disease drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Meniere’s disease drug market for Global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Meniere’s Disease Drug Market ­By Type ( Classic, Vestibular and Bilateral), Mechanism of Action (Antihistamines, Benzodiazepines, Antinausea, Diuretics, Antibiotics, Steroids and Others), Drugs (Meclizine, Diazepam, Prochlorperazine, Hydrochlorothiazide, Gentamicin, Dexamethasone and Others), Devices (Hearing Aid, Meniett device), Treatment (Medications, Therapy or Hearing Aids, Surgery), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Intratympanic and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Direct Tenders, Retailers and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Meniere’s Disease Drug Market

Meniere’s disease is a disorder of inner-ear that typically affects one ear, inner ear is responsible for hearing and balance. This condition can cause vertigo, ringing in the ear (tinnitus), feeling of pressure in the ear, specific type of dizziness in which patient feel like spinning, hearing loss that comes and goes. This is a chronic condition and can lead to permanent hearing loss but treatments and lifestyle changes can help to control the symptoms.

According to the report of National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders of America, the prevalence of Meniere’s disease is high in America and around 615,000 Americans are suffering from Meniere’s disease and the number of patients increasing every year. Massachusetts Eye and Ear (An international center for treatment and research and a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School) reported that approximately 60,000 new cases of Meniere’s disease are diagnosed annually.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of Meniere’s disease is driving the market growth

Increasing awareness of this disorder is another important factor for the market growth

Rising investment in the research & development for the treatments for this disease is expected to drive the market growth

Government initiative to increase awareness is elevating the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of any approved drug or treatment option is restricting the market growth

Low healthcare expenditure in developing regions also acts as a market restraint

High cost of treatment for this disease can also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2019, Otonomy Inc. is developing Otividex drug for the treatment of Meniere’s disease which is under Phase 3 clinical trial, in November 2017 Otonomy Inc announced that the AVERTS-2 trial, conducted in Europe, achieved its primary endpoint (p value = 0.029) and Otividex demonstrated clinically significant treatment benefit for patients

In May 2018, FDA approved IDE study for the treatment of Meniere’s disease and intractable vertigo. In this study simultaneously labyrinthectomy and cochlear implantation can be done in unilateral Meniere’s disease which further assists in determining speech perception, localization and quality of life outcomes

