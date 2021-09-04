Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom Market Report

If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This report analyzes the disruptive themes that drove M&A activity across the technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) industry in the first six months of 2021.

– In the first six months of 2021, M&A deal value in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sector totaled $555bn, up 169% from the same period of the previous year. The number of deals recorded by GlobalData was also up sharply from H1 2020, increasing by 93% to 481.

– The software and services sector accounted for 58% of overall TMT M&A deal volume in H1 2021, amounting to 278 deals. The sector also accounted for half of the overall deal value, with deals worth a combined $278bn announced during the six-month period.

– This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity in the global TMT market in H1 2021.

– It identifies the M&A deals announced in the TMT market between 1 January 2021 and 30 June 2021 and provides comprehensive sector-by-sector analysis of the themes driving this activity.

– This report offers a unique perspective on M&A activity in the TMT sector by focusing on the themes driving deals. This allows for a deeper understanding of the themes that are shaping the industry.

– It provides analysis of M&A activity in major georgraphic regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

– It looks at the rise of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and highlights their role in driving M&A deal activity.

– It evaluates the M&A deals announced by the leading technology companies (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft), identifying the five themes on which are focusing.

