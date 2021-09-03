Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Industry Report, Top Themes in H1 2021 Presentation
If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This report analyzes the disruptive themes that drove M&A activity across the technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) industry in the first six months of 2021.
In the first six months of 2021, M&A deal value in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sector totaled $555bn, up 169% from the same period of the previous year. The number of deals recorded by GlobalData was also up sharply from H1 2020, increasing by 93% to 481.
The software and services sector accounted for 58% of overall TMT M&A deal volume in H1 2021, amounting to 278 deals. The sector also accounted for half of the overall deal value, with deals worth a combined $278bn announced during the six-month period.
– This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity in the global TMT market in H1 2021.
– It identifies the M&A deals announced in the TMT market between 1 January 2021 and 30 June 2021 and provides comprehensive sector-by-sector analysis of the themes driving this activity.
– This report offers a unique perspective on M&A activity in the TMT sector by focusing on the themes driving deals. This allows for a deeper understanding of the themes that are shaping the industry.
– It provides analysis of M&A activity in major georgraphic regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
– It looks at the rise of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and highlights their role in driving M&A deal activity.
– It evaluates the M&A deals announced by the leading technology companies (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft), identifying the five themes on which are focusing.
