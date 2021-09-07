Merkel advertises Laschet and warns against red-green-red

“It doesn’t matter who runs this country”: In her last speech to the Bundestag, Angela Merkel describes the upcoming elections as a directional decision and makes a clear election recommendation.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has called the forthcoming federal elections a directional decision and strongly encouraged Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet.

At the same time, during the probably last Bundestag session before the September 26 elections, she warned against an alliance between the SPD and the Greens with the left. “It doesn’t matter who runs this country,” she said.

It is a special choice, “because in the most difficult times it is a directional decision for our country”, underlined Merkel. Citizens would have the choice between two options: a government of the SPD and the Greens, “which accepts the support of La Gauche, or at least does not exclude it” or a government led by the CDU and the CSU with Laschet at its head. . to manage.

“The best way for our country is a federal government led by the CDU / CSU with Armin Laschet as Federal Chancellor,” Merkel said. Such a government would ensure stability, reliability, moderation and center. “This is exactly what Germany needs.”

The remarks gave rise to numerous interjections from the plenary hall. The Chancellor defended the unusually clear statements of the election campaign: “My God, what excitement, I have been a member of this German Bundestag for 30 years, over 30 years, and I don’t know where, if not here questions must be. debated, it is the chamber of the heart of democracy and that is exactly what we are talking about here. “