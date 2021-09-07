Merkel aggressively advertises Laschet

Berlin (dpa) – In her last speech presumably as Chancellor in the Bundestag, Angela Merkel (CDU) announced Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet.

At the same time, she urgently warned Tuesday against an alliance between the SPD and the Greens with the left. “It doesn’t matter who runs this country,” she said. It is a particular choice, “because in the most difficult times it is a directional decision for our country”.

Citizens would have the choice between two options: a government of the SPD and the Greens, “which accepts the support of La Gauche, or at least does not exclude it” or a government led by the CDU and the CSU with Laschet at its head. . to manage. “The best way for our country is a federal government led by the CDU / CSU with Armin Laschet as Federal Chancellor,” Merkel said. Such a government would ensure stability, reliability, moderation and center. “This is exactly what Germany needs.”

Their remarks gave rise to numerous interjections in the plenary hall. The Chancellor defended the unusually clear statements of the election campaign: “My God, what excitement, I have been a member of this German Bundestag for 30 years, over 30 years, and I don’t know where, if not here questions must be. debated, it is the chamber of the heart of democracy and that is exactly what we are talking about here. “

General settlement with the Chancellor

While the left and the AfD have scheduled the last meeting presumably before the September 26 elections for a new blanket deal with the Chancellor, spokespersons for other parties have mainly attacked the SPD chancellor candidate Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz. His party currently leads the polls.

Scholz focused mainly on the post-election time. He promised progress in affordable housing and stable pension levels. “A departure is possible,” said Minister SPD. “Another federal government led by the CSU / CSU would cost Germany prosperity and jobs,” he warned. The Union’s promises to cut taxes are not financially feasible and ‘completely outdated’.

The upcoming election a “choice of direction”

In crucial areas such as climate protection or digitization, there was far too little movement in the country during the Merkel era, said Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock. Baerbock also accused the Union and SPD candidates for chancellor of inaction on climate protection policy. The next election is a “choice of direction,” and climate policy should be the subject of the next federal government differently than it is now, demanded Baerbock. The current federal government has “screwed up” by taking the path of climate neutrality.

FDP chairman Christian Lindner accused the Union-SPD coalition of failing to focus on economic and social modernization. “At the end of your chancellery, our country is not in the constitution which should meet our requirements”. Addressing the Chancellor, he said: “Four years ago it was called a Germany in which we live well and happily. Today, continuity would be the greatest risk for our country, because it cannot remain as it is. “

He shouts at Scholz: “Mr. Chancellor candidate, there is no denying that you have a certain certainty of victory. However, it’s not about winning polls, it’s about elections, ”Lindner warned. “And in 1976 Helmut Kohl even had the experience that you can win an election and still have no coalition afterwards.”

Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Laschet said that under government responsibility the Social Democrats “will go into debt again and then raise taxes again as we know them”. Chancellor candidate Merkel smugly thanked Merkel for “taking good care of the Social Democrats” in coalitions with the SPD. He called on Scholz to say “in no uncertain terms” whether or not he would form a coalition with a party like the Left, which wanted to dissolve NATO and the protection of the Constitution.

Laschet warned against “small-scale measures” in climate protection. “We will only face this great task as a global task.” The CDU politician referred to a “foreign climate policy”. You will also need to talk to countries like China and Russia. He was the only speaker to speak on internal security issues. Laschet declared that Germany was a “liberal and cosmopolitan country”. Nonetheless, consistent action is needed. For example, NRW has expelled 35 terrorist threats from the state since 2017.

Made Germany a “hippie state”

Germany is now an “insecure and divided” country, said Alice Weidel, head of the AfD parliamentary group. A country whose prosperity has eroded. In terms of education and digitization, Germany is only mediocre. Another unresolved issue of the outgoing government is “the migration crisis”. No other country is seriously considering copying Germany’s energy transition. Germany is the only “hippie state that seriously wants to implement these crazy ideas, no matter what the cost”.

The left-wing faction also painted a grim picture. Her parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch said that after 16 years as Chancellor Merkel was leaving “a country in crisis”. The country is deeply divided socially, culturally and politically. Even with the costs of the corona pandemic, ordinary people are being asked to pay, while the government spares the “big books.” Against this background, Bartsch again expressly campaigned for a left alliance. Given the alternative of governing with Christian Lindner’s FDP, the SPD and the Greens should ask themselves whether they really want to implement their electoral program.