Merkel calls for commitment to democracy

Halle (dpa) – On the day of German unity, Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a continued commitment to democracy. “Democracy is not just there. But we have to work for them again and again, every day, ”the CDU politician said at the ceremony on Sunday in Halle an der Saale.

Federal Council President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) campaigned for joint projects to bring East and West closer together, because: “Mentally and structurally, unity is not yet complete”.

Differences between East and West

After a peaceful revolution in the GDR in the fall of 1989, the East German state united with the Federal Republic on October 3, 1990. Despite billions of investments and great progress in living together, incomes and pensions are still different in the two parts of the country. In 2019, full-time employees in the eastern federal states earned on average just under a quarter less than in the western federal states, according to the federal government. The value of the pension is not expected to be the same until 2024.

The results of the September 26 federal election also diverged, not only for the established parties CDU, SPD, Left, FDP and Greens. In Thuringia and Saxony, the right-wing populist AfD had become the most powerful party, while in the west it weakened in many places and won only one share of the vote at one. figure.

During a church service to kick off the celebrations in Halle, the Catholic Bishop of Magdeburg, Gerhard Feige, called for resistance to populist forces and a “culture of vigilance”. Complicated problems cannot be solved with “empty phrases or pithy slogans”.

Chancellor Merkel also said that democratic achievements are sometimes treated a bit too lightly. Meanwhile, attacks on such valuable assets as freedom of the press can be observed. One can experience an audience in which lies and disinformation are used to stir up resentment and hatred. “Democracy is under attack,” Merkel said. Social cohesion is put to the test.

Verbal brutality and radicalization

The Chancellor also spoke of attacks on people who campaigned for the common good, such as firefighters and local politicians. “The verbal brutalization and radicalization that can be experienced there must not only be answered by those who are victims of it, but must be rejected by all.” Because too quickly verbal attacks ended in violence.

Haseloff, Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt and currently President of the Federal Council, said: “There are still major political differences between East and West”. This has recently manifested itself in electoral behavior in federal elections. Strong cohesion could also result from common objectives. “Under no circumstances should we allow ourselves to be pitted against each other in these difficult times,” Haseloff said.

Haseloff recalled the ruptures many former GDR citizens had to face after unification, including job losses. At the same time, he noted that the success of the peaceful revolution in the GDR was not sufficiently appreciated. It fits perfectly with the “founding myth of a united Germany”.

The two candidates for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Armin Laschet (CDU) were also in Halle. Scholz wrote in advance on Twitter: “Today we are one country, but there is still a long way to go – we need the same wages, pensions and perspectives. We can only do this if we build on what we have in common. “

Due to the pandemic, the common holiday until 2019 was missing, similar to that of Potsdam in 2020. However, several protests were recorded. The police had up to 2,600 officers on duty. An alliance against the right had indicated that right-wing groups had mobilized their supporters before the celebrations. First, around 500 people gathered for a rally against right-wing extremism. The incidents were initially unknown.