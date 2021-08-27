Merkel cancels trip to Israel due to situation in Afghanistan | Free press

The Chancellor wished to meet the new Israeli Prime Minister Bennett in Jerusalem on Sunday. But the dramatic situation in Afghanistan made them rethink.

Berlin / Tel Aviv (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has canceled the trip to Israel scheduled for August 28-30 due to dramatic developments in Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed that the Chancellor’s visit should be resumed at a later date, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said. The decision was made in consultation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet.

The evacuation operation of the German armed forces in Afghanistan is due to end soon due to the imminent withdrawal of the American armed forces from the airport and the growing threat of terrorism. For this reason and due to the growing threat of terrorism, Merkel probably decided to cancel the visit. The Bundeswehr flew to Kabul on Thursday. The German embassy warned against coming to the airport on Wednesday.

The trip is expected to start on Saturday

Merkel originally wanted to arrive in Israel this Saturday evening. Consultations with Bennett, President Izchak Herzog and Foreign Minister Jair Lapid were scheduled for Sunday. Merkel also wanted to meet with the Israeli cabinet. The Chancellor was also scheduled to lay a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem in the presence of Bennett. At a ceremony in Jerusalem, Merkel was to receive an honorary doctorate from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa.

A new government was sworn in in Israel in mid-June. The coalition is supported by a total of eight right-to-left parties, including an Arab party for the first time. This marked the end of the era of longtime right-wing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been in power continuously since 2009. Merkel stepped down after parliamentary elections at the end of September.