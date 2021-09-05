Merkel meets with colleagues of deceased firefighters |

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 5, 2021
1

Angela Merkel visits areas particularly affected by the catastrophic floods of mid-July. The Chancellor will be accompanied by Prime Minister Armin Laschet.

Schalksmühle (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) met colleagues of two firefighters who died during flooding operations on Sunday in Schalksmühle in Sauerland. The visit was a “special gift”, said Schalksmühle volunteer fire chief Dirk Kersenbrock.

In the catastrophic flooding in Altena on July 14, a 46-year-old firefighter fell into the water after rescuing a man and walked away. Soon after, his colleagues could only save him dead. Less than two hours later, a 52-year-old firefighter collapsed and died. “Of course I was shocked,” Kersenbrock said. All the firefighters did a voluntary service to the community.

Merkel was accompanied by Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU). Then she wanted to see a bridge in Hagen on the outskirts of the Ruhr area, which had been badly damaged in the floods, but which has already been rebuilt.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 5, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of American sanctions | Nicaragua bans six foreign NGOs, including Oxfam

American sanctions | Nicaragua bans six foreign NGOs, including Oxfam

August 17, 2021
Photo of Texas Strict Abortion Law Remains For Now |

Texas Strict Abortion Law Remains For Now |

September 2, 2021
Photo of Ministries concerned about 3G rule on trains |

Ministries concerned about 3G rule on trains |

August 30, 2021
Photo of New Zealand | Jihadist attack on supermarket injures six people

New Zealand | Jihadist attack on supermarket injures six people

September 3, 2021
Back to top button