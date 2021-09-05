Merkel meets with colleagues of deceased firefighters

Angela Merkel visits areas particularly affected by the catastrophic floods of mid-July. The Chancellor will be accompanied by Prime Minister Armin Laschet.

Schalksmühle (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) met colleagues of two firefighters who died during flooding operations on Sunday in Schalksmühle in Sauerland. The visit was a “special gift”, said Schalksmühle volunteer fire chief Dirk Kersenbrock.

In the catastrophic flooding in Altena on July 14, a 46-year-old firefighter fell into the water after rescuing a man and walked away. Soon after, his colleagues could only save him dead. Less than two hours later, a 52-year-old firefighter collapsed and died. “Of course I was shocked,” Kersenbrock said. All the firefighters did a voluntary service to the community.

Merkel was accompanied by Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU). Then she wanted to see a bridge in Hagen on the outskirts of the Ruhr area, which had been badly damaged in the floods, but which has already been rebuilt.