Metal Foil Tapes Market 2021-2026: Global Trends, Demand, Key Players, Industry Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Metal Foil Tapes Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast“, the global metal foil tapes market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Metal foil tapes refer to a type of adhesive tape that utilizes metal-foil backing. They combine the exceptional qualities of a long-lasting adhesive tape with metals such as aluminum, copper, lead, steel and tin plating. They have superior properties, including malleability, durability, conductivity, easy tear, and resistance to fire, weather, moisture and UV degradation. As a result, they are extensively used in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Market Trends

The expanding construction sector on account of rapid urbanization, industrialization and increasing focus on developing the existing infrastructure represents the primary factor driving the global metal foil tapes market. Additionally, the introduction of high-performance product variants by key players and the growing application of metal foil tapes in the electronics, aerospace and automotive industries are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent building codes to ensure sustainable, safe and resilient structures has escalated the product demand. These factors are anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

3M Company

Advance Tapes International Ltd

CGS Technologies Inc. (Systems Integrators LLC)

EIS Fabrico (EIS Inc.)

Maxell Holdings Ltd.

Jiangyin Bondtape Technology Corporation

Marian Inc.

MBK Enterprises Inc.

Morgan Industries Limited

Shurtape Technologies LLC (STM Industries Inc.)

The Zippertubing Company.

The report has segmented the market based on metal type, adhesive type and end user.

Breakup by Metal Type:

Aluminum

Copper

Lead

Others

Breakup by Adhesive Type:

Acrylic

Silicone

Rubber

Others

Breakup by End User:

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

