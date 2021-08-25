Metal Injection Molding Market size Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027 The stainless steel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Metal Injection Molding Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Metal Injection Molding Market growth, precise estimation of the Metal Injection Molding Market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The stainless steel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Metal injection molding makes use of metal powders like stainless steel. Stainless steel has good stiffness, wear, and corrosion resistance properties. Stainless steel is widely used injection molding materials. The stainless steel components that are employed in metal injection molding possess high wear & corrosion stability. The metal injection molding (MIM) process enhancing the strength, achieves high densities, corrosion resistance, and flexibility of stainless steels. These materials are produced from elementally blended or pre-alloyed stainless steels, including ferritic, austenitic, and precipitation hardening grades.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Procurement as-a-Service Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

In 2019, Europe contributed to the largest share in the Global Metal Injection Molding market. Attributed to the Europeâ€™s flourishing economic conditions, there has been a spur in the region’s industrial activities. The exponential growth in the industrial sector, including electrical and electronics, automotive, consumer good, medical and orthodontics and others, has influenced the metal injection molding demand. Europe has matured the automotive, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics sector, and it is further supported by high technology connectivity environment. Along with the advancing technology, the trend of using advanced products boosts the demand for metal materials and further influences the market growth for the metal injection molding market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Arc Group Worldwide

CMG Technologies

Dean Group International

Molex, LLC

INDO-MIM

MPP

Sintex A/S

Smith Metal Products

Shanghai Future Group

Form Technologies

Metal Injection Molding Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

