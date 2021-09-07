Metal Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Metal Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global metal recycling market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Metal recycling is the method of processing and recovering scrap metal from end-of-life products. It involves refining unprocessed prompt and obsolete scrap into commodity-grade material. In comparison to new material, metal recycling prevents scrap metal from ending up in landfill sites and offers a lower carbon footprint and more efficient resource utilization. On account of these benefits, metal recycling is widely adopted by various industry verticals, including consumer appliances, automotive, and aerospace.

The escalating demand for steel and a rapid rise in industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing regions, is primarily contributing to the global metal recycling market growth. Other than this, there has been an increase in concerns regarding the elevating levels of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and depletion of natural resources. This rise has prompted governments of various nations to enforce the use of recycled metal in end use industries by implementing several favorable policies and regulations, which is further driving the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

ArcelorMittal

Aurubis AG

Commercial Metals Company

Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.

European Metal Recycling Ltd (Ausurus Group Ltd)

Nucor Corporation

OmniSource LLC (Steel Dynamics Inc.)

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Sims Limited

Tata Steel Limited.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Metal Type:

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others

Breakup by Type:

Ferrous Metal

Non-Ferrous Metal

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Building and Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Electronics and Electrical Equipment

Shipbuilding

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

