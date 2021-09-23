Metastatic Bone Disease Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2026

 Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market  was valued US$ 12.48 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 23.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.06 % during a forecast period

Bone metastasis begins when cancer cells spread from their original site such as the lungs, breast, and prostate to bone.

Signs and symptoms of bone metastasis include:

Bone pain&amp;Broken bones

Urinary &amp;Bowel incontinence

Weakness in the legs or arms

High levels of calcium in the blood, which can cause nausea, vomiting, constipation and confusion

The improved prevalence of cancer, investment on the drug discovery &amp; development, increasing senior population, and growing healthcare expenditures are driving the growth of global metastatic bone disease market. Furthermore, improved alertness about personalized medicine for the treatment of cancer condition is a key opportunity of the metastatic bone disease market. However, the growing use of generic medicine, lack of healthcare services in low-income countries, and high treatment cost is the factor which limits the growth of the global metastatic bone disease market.

Hospital end-user segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period owing to the necessity of advanced healthcare infrastructure for the management of bone metastasis symptoms.

Tumor ablation therapy is a minimally invasive surgical method to treat solid cancers. Benefits of using tumor ablation therapy are it can be performed without open surgery, to treat tumors when surgery is not an option, and to release pain &amp; blockages.



Breast cancer can spread to anywhere in the body, most commonly the liver, brain, bones, or lungs. Treatment of metastatic breast cancer depends on the location of the metastatic tumors and includes surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, biological, and hormonal therapy.



The rising awareness among people increased the prevalence of cancer, and FDA approval is expected to support the growth of metastatic bone disease market in the Asia Pacific region. The Middle East &amp; Africa are projected to grow moderately during the forecast period owing to the many government initiatives for creating alertness among people.



Key player operating in the global metastatic bone disease market are Amgen, Inc., Merck &amp; Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, BTG plc, Boston Scientific Corporatio, Medtronic, Ethicon, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc, Apollo Endosurgery, EndoEvolution, LLC, LSI Solutions, Inc, and SuturTek, Inc.

Scope of Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market:

Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market, By Treatment:

  Medication

  Radiation Therapy

  Surgical Intervention

  Tumor Ablation Therapy

Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market, By Origin of Metastasis:

  Breast

  Lung

  Thyroid

  Kidney

  Prostate

  Others

Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market, By End User:

  Hospitals

  Specialty Clinics

  Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Bone Disease Market, By Region:

  North America

  Europe

  Asia Pacific

  Middle East &amp; Africa

  South America

Key Player Operating In the Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market:

  Amgen, Inc.

  Merck &amp; Co., Inc.

  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  Novartis AG

  Eli Lilly and Company

  Bayer AG

  Fresenius Kabi AG

  BTG plc.

  Boston Scientific Corporatio

  Medtronic

  Ethicon, Inc.

  C. R. Bard, Inc.

  Apollo Endosurgery

  EndoEvolution, LLC,

  LSI Solutions, Inc.

  SuturTek, Inc.

