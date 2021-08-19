Mexican journalist shot dead

(Coatzacoalcos) A reporter from a radio station in the state of Veracruz in eastern Mexico was shot dead Thursday, the local Ministry of Public Security said.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021 at 6:38 pm

Jacinto Romero Flores, 60, who was working for Oriestereo FM, was near Potrerillo in the parish of Ixtaczoquitlan when he was attacked.

“A tactical operation was used” […] after the murder of journalist Jacinto Romero Flores […], operations are under way to search for the attackers, “said a statement from the Ministry of Public Security.

According to the Mexican branch of the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the journalist had assured that he had recently received threats.

At least six journalists were murdered in Mexico in 2021. However, it is not always proven that death is related to their work.

According to the Human Rights Commission, Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries for the practice of journalism. More than a hundred journalists have been murdered since 2000.

Eight journalists were killed in 2020, according to the RSF.

More than 90% of journalist killings go unpunished and denounce organizations that defend freedom of expression.