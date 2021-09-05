Mexico | A caravan of migrants dispersed by the National Guard

(Huixtla) A caravan of about 400 migrants, mostly from Central America and en route to the United States, was dispersed in Chiapas, southern Mexico, on Sunday, an AFP journalist noted.

Posted on Sep 5, 2021 at 11:57 am

Salvadorans, Hondurans, Guatemalans, as well as some Haitians and Venezuelans, were preparing to leave the city of Huixtla when they were surrounded by agents from the National Guard and the National Migration Institute (INM).

These officers shielded the exits for the caravan to take and arrested some people while others managed to return to the city center.

“We are asking for asylum in Mexico, we are not trying to go there,” said Alexander, a Salvadoran who was on the run from violence with his wife and an eight-year-old grandson, referring to the US border land.

The police then blocked the road to the coast to prevent the caravan from continuing.

PHOTO JACOB GARCIA, REUTERS ARCHIVE

This new caravan, the fourth in a week, left Tapachula in Chiapas for the USA on Saturday.

Some of the migrants pelted the officers with stones in the street.

This new caravan, the fourth in a week, left Tapachula in Chiapas for the USA on Saturday.

Activists and members of UN organizations accompany the migrants and denounce the excessive use of force by the Mexican authorities.

The INM had to suspend two of its agents who had beaten a migrant.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he would write to US President Joe Biden to insist that the root causes of migration from Central America need to be addressed.

AMLO has repeatedly offered to expand one of its federal welfare programs to Central America to create 1.2 million jobs in the region.

Mr Lopez Obrador also suggested granting a work visa to the US for those who have been on this program for three years.

This week, Mexican authorities arrested dozens of migrants, mostly from Central America, including children, who walked to the United States to flee poverty and violence.

Mexico has seen a surge in migrant arrivals heading north following the arrival at the White House of Joe Biden, who had promised a more humane approach.

The Latin American country has dispatched more than 27,500 armed forces to its northern and southern borders to deal with these waves of migration.