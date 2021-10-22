Mexico Fuel Card Market Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027| BP Mexico Pty. Ltd.

Fuel or fleet cards are most commonly used at gas stations as payment cards for gasoline, diesel, and other fuels. Fleet cards can also be used at the discretion of the fleet owner or manager to maintain vehicles and pay for costs. Most fuel cards are charge cards. The Mexico fuel card market valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 605.8 Mn by 2027

The automotive industry comprises a wide range of companies and organizations involved in vehicle design, development, manufacturing, marketing and sales. It is one of the world’s largest economic sectors in terms of revenue. Transportation, or transportation, is the movement of people, animals, and goods from one place to another. In other words, the action of transport is defined as the specific movement of an organism or thing from point A to point B. Modes of transport include air, land, water, cables, pipelines, and spaces.

Obtain a Sample Brochure at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00009808

Company Profiles

BP Mexico Pty. Ltd.

Caltex Mexico Limited

Fleetcare Pty Ltd.

Shell Australia

WEX Mexico Pty Ltd.

Italy dominated the automotive UBI market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market across the European region through the forecast period. The automotive UBI market in Europe is dominated by Italy and the UK, however, acceptance in other markets are noticeably lower. Some of the countries that are expected to witness growth in the near future include Spain, France, Austria, Scandinavia, Benelux, Switzerland, and Germany, among others.

Mexico Fuel Card – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Mexico Fuel Card Market – By Type

Branded Fuel cards

Merchant Fuel cards

Universal Fuel cards

Mexico Fuel Card Market – By Application

Fuel Refill

Parking

Vehicle Service

Toll Charge

Others

Directly Purchase a Copy of this Mexico Fuel Card Market research report at- https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00009808

Fuel card market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in Mexico fuel card market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying their client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from regional as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Mexico fuel card market is fragmented at higher level with major eight to ten players comprising 30% of the Mexico fuel card market share, whereas at the regional level it is highly fragmented with several local players.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/