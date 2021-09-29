Mexico | President recognizes “state crimes” against indigenous peoples

(Hermosillo) The Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked for forgiveness on Tuesday for the “state crimes” against an indigenous people from the north of the country, the Yaquis, who will benefit from an extensive investment plan.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 7:53 pm

“We would like to ask your forgiveness for the state crimes committed against your ancestors,” said the president at a public ceremony in Vicam, northern Sonora.

The head of state of the Mexican left recalled that the abuses mainly took place during the long presidency of Porfirio Diaz (1876-1880, then 1884-1911), viewed by some historians as a dictatorship.

The Mexican government has pledged to implement a “justice plan” in favor of the Yaquis, who have tens of thousands of members in a country of nearly 128 million people.

The Mexican President recalled that it was about distributing land, guaranteeing the right to water and social security.

The plan calls for an investment of 11.6 billion pesos ($ 570 million), said Adelfo Regino Montes, director of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples.

“It is about giving back to us what belongs to us,” said Jesus Patricio Varela, a representative of the Yaquis peoples, and swore “the areas from which we were plundered” and the “dignity that they wanted to steal from us”. . “.

“The Mexican state must never again allow exclusion, abuse or injustice against the Yaquis or any other ethnic or cultural group in our country,” concluded the Mexican president.

The Yaquis peoples, grouped in eight communities, have been fighting to defend their territories and customs since the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors at the beginning of the 16th century.

The year 2021 marks a double anniversary that is widely celebrated in Mexico: 500 years of conquest of Mexico by Hernan Cortès and 200 years of independence for the country.